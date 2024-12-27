The taste of champagne might be changing due to climate change

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reports on the impact human-amplified climate change is having on those grapes used to make a bottle of bubbly.

December 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live