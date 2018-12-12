Transcript for Teacher knew haircutting incident was scary, police report reveals

In an interview included in their report college at this equates police asked university repertory high school science teacher Margaret. If she knew how scary last Wednesday's incident was for her students her response I bet. In video that has since gone viral. And then grabbing another student's hair with scissors raced in the air the student who had his haircut has since hired a personal lawyer to look into the case. Who says his client has not yet returned to school. Heating their told police she had intended to get a haircut to a foreign exchange student in the class who was also living at her home. The report says she said that she had to do it for the foreign exchange student who had been acting like a Ding Dong and she said that she was sorry that the other students here got cut. But that it was already done after the incident the school's principal said piecing her told him she was having a haircut day. Because there had been issues with cell phones he sent eating or home took statements from students who were in class and also answer police questions. COS police chief Kevin Meisner writes quote. He advice that he had received some complaints on Monday from students and apparent. About her actions towards getting students to not use their cell phones in class the principal spoke to run Monday afternoon and again on Wednesday morning before class. He said that she appeared a bit anxious that morning but nothing that cost him any concern. New gate that sort of notation about personality when you're already seen how our leisure OT com. Teacher. There are some conflict she'd react to it and industry. Backed. It was some. The police report also list items Exeter police collected from key singer's home that day. A purse with hair in the front pocket two pairs of scissors including the one used in the incident in some hair found in a bathroom true war. He -- been charged with six misdemeanors including cruelty to a child and false imprisonment she's out of custody right now but will be back in court next week. In by Shelley a prank Johnson ABC thirty action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.