Teacher shot on Mother's Day, months after leaked police report involving teenager

More
Rachael DelTondo, a young teacher from the Pittsburgh area, was shot dead.
0:38 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teacher shot on Mother's Day, months after leaked police report involving teenager

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55185498,"title":"Teacher shot on Mother's Day, months after leaked police report involving teenager","duration":"0:38","description":"Rachael DelTondo, a young teacher from the Pittsburgh area, was shot dead.","url":"/US/video/teacher-shot-mothers-day-months-leaked-police-report-55185498","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.