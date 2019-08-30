-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff scores epic 3-set win at US Open
-
Now Playing: FEMA chief discusses latest on Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels foreign trip to monitor Dorian
-
Now Playing: Airlines cancel flights as Hurricane Dorian looms
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian brings threat of storm surge
-
Now Playing: 3 women make history on NOAA hurricane plane
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, August 30, 2019
-
Now Playing: Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida as Category 4
-
Now Playing: Teen arrested for plotting ISIS-inspired attack
-
Now Playing: California deputies rescue bear cub from dumpster
-
Now Playing: Pint-sized 'Star Wars' fan has the sweetest reaction to meeting her lookalike
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 30, 2019
-
Now Playing: Slithering boa constrictor removed from car
-
Now Playing: Milwaukee urges residents to stop using e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Car blows past school bus stop sign, nearly hitting child
-
Now Playing: Pair of fishermen capture close encounter with great white shark on camera
-
Now Playing: Police pull driver to safety in fiery car rescue in Georgia
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian could strengthen to Category 4 storm
-
Now Playing: James Comey avoids prosecution for sharing classified memos