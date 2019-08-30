Transcript for Teen arrested for plotting ISIS-inspired attack

A teenager from queens effectively. Go before judge today accused of plotting a terror attack authorities say the teen exchanged alarming text messages with undercover agents before being arrested. Eyewitness News over Cannes McAllen joins us live from east Elmhurst with the very latest campus. Lauren that teen suspect just came to the attention of investigators in the past week when he was in an online chat room. Image into an undercover agent that he wanted to buy a tactical night and they music in a terror attack. Hearing queens in the name of ice since nineteen year old. Oh why is battery a US citizen born in Pakistan was arrested yesterday at a flashing shopping center when the undercover agent who was. Talking to you leave our Internet chat room met with him to hand off the night investigators then went to his house. On Butler street here in east Elmhurst at BI agents searching. And finding his phone that had videos dinner by flashing blade common in the world's fair marina vocal patients that are walking distance from the suspect's home. Battery telling the F undercover agent that he was open to other forms of violence. Including using a bomb investigators saying that chatter is plans. Our operational and not operational saying that there was no imminent threat to the public the chattering he will face a judge in the coming hours today when the rain. And federal court in downtown Brooklyn also we'll find out more. About the charges against him when they are unsealed. Mike here in east Elmhurst this morning Candace McAllen and seven Eyewitness News.

