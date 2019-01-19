Transcript for Teen boy shot dead while running away from police

It started with the car burglary call notre truck backed up or back earlier in a particular item but carrot Tempe police say there officer Joseph Stein was dispatched within minutes. He arrives before anyone else. Officer Hines exceeded his marked patrol car and moved to a position of concealment behind a large. Plastic container. Roughly forty seconds after getting out of his car. Officer Hines he's one of the suspects slide out of the passenger door and run down the Alley he Yeltsin's first comedians two seconds later. Four seconds later he fires two shots. One of those rounds struck the suspect. In the scant mile area this is what Tempe police that hours after the shooting. The suspect turned towards the officer at which time the officer perceived a threat. And fired his service weapon. In the video fourteen year old Antonio larceny continues running down the Alley. Up. Tempe police edited the body camera to end before arriving at Antonio's body found the suspect lying between the sidewalk. And the E Street radio traffic describes the moment officer Hines seizing Antonia. I'm abetted it went under a 100 no vehicle fuel. In the Ali want to subject in. We're looking forward promptly they're not her apartment I'm not chaotic it's an objective. Look thank you up reading anymore. They transported the suspect to the hospital. Where the suspect was later declared deceased police say they found this replica air soft gun in a plastic bullets next to the team. Which they say he had just stolen from the car officer Klein who has been with Tempe police fourteen years is now on administratively. I urge everyone to withhold judgment until the criminal. And administrative. Investigations. Are concluded.

