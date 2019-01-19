-
Now Playing: Chicago cop who killed black teen takes the stand
-
Now Playing: Ex-cop who shot unarmed black teen sentenced to 15 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Jim Bakker returns to TV after getting out of prison: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Former televangelist Tammy Faye dies after cancer battle: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Tammy Faye divorces Jim Bakker and hosts new talk show: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Televangelist Jim Bakker goes on trial, charged with fraud and conspiracy: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Televangelist finds himself at center of federal investigation over PTL: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker address controversy after final PTL Club appearance: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker ask other televangelist to helm PTL after scandal: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Televangelist Jim Bakker has secret sexual encounter with a follower: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Inside Heritage USA, the Christian theme park dreamt up by Jim Bakker: Part 3
-
Now Playing: How Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker developed their Christian talk show and network: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker build a multi-million dollar empire: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Teen boy shot dead while running away from police
-
Now Playing: Democrats vow to probe report that Trump told Cohen to lie to Congress
-
Now Playing: Ex-officer who killed black teen gets 81 months in prison
-
Now Playing: WWII veteran receives 60,000 birthday cards after Facebook post
-
Now Playing: Perdue Farms recalls more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam shows child exiting suspect's car at gunpoint
-
Now Playing: Woman pulled from fiery wreck after getting hit during police chase