Teen killed, mother injured in shooting at home

Police took a 15-year-old "person of interest" into custody Friday morning in the shooting of a 16-year-old girl and her mother at a Wisconsin home.
0:42 | 05/10/19

Teen killed, mother injured in shooting at home
