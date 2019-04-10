Transcript for Teen killed by stray bullet while asleep at home

We believe that there are at least 2 shooters early Thursday morning many neighbors on river bridge drive woke up to the sound of gunshots and called 911. When police got to this selfless when a neighborhood around 6 AM. They learned that eighteen year old Jessica Daniels was killed our victim was lying in bed when she was shot a single time and killed on scene police counted at least teen shell casings in the street and they counted three bullets that hit Jessica's house her mother and grandmother were inside with her but they weren't injured. We do believe that there were at least two shooters and there was. An exchange of gunfire that lasted several minutes probably Jessica's grandfather lives in another house on the street he said he heard the commotion outside. Public downscale its people and use is not god so loved it India and reliability and eventually just Soviets. I don't know how to its longest. Jessica had just graduated from south Atlanta high school a few months ago she took this photo before propped police are now offering a crime stoppers reward for her death. They're looking for any information that leads to an arrest and the family is begging for your help you took on guard. How road would you do do do back read bill. Cut I mean so better in the not gloom reacts to the somebody that we all sucked.

