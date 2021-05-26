Transcript for Teen Mike Tyson is sent to a juvenile detention center in upstate New York: Part 2

It's as we've doubled minutes. Iraq. Mike Tyson started hanging out with a different crowd and there. With older guys hold a gang members he was groomed. Groomed in street crimes. When I was a while to treat you sure you become news like room. That type of violence. That type of abject poverty V why is your brain. It re why is your emotional intelligence. Those folks fighting I mean you can do seem. Mean your world filled athlete if you could never understand is action and I mean Paul. I'd be able to outsmart them with a big drill. Outsmart them out kind of how faith community know that your crow wing and above the when you walk and then. This chick can't simply for the grocery store they know to watch who and you still outsmart them. Some fear the childhood center I was afraid you Carl. But the challenge can I get away. Mike Tyson was arrested. All the time as a kid. I think by his own count more than thirty time outs. After awhile of be sent to detention centers the authorities. Field. But he's really headed for serious trouble. They send him. Upstate New York to the Tryon school. A place where troubled kids percent. The years that one of the guards at triumph. A guy named Bobby Stewart. Had been a boxers. They shut me work with the kids. Mike says it he heard of justice anyone should get involved. First they we have a box. He humiliated me before anybody he had hit me audio and now. He thought I would know one a box again after taking a beating. I have to ask that kind of learn to think vandalizing or anything. I will put him one on one way farm to quit putting wouldn't quit. Assertion staffing companies and a station that was safe I mean he's up to 4 o'clock in the morning. I'm be Stewart said to Mike Tyson if you stay out of trouble I'll bring you down to a Maine who trained champions. It is somewhat of a great fight when he has current. Plus skill but to fight with power and skills will offer rides and read about a fight. Because of the. Cross deal model did you use the box. He knows all about bomb. He can tell you about all the fighters from the first fight of problems are mostly he's the probable box. Custom motto the legendary. Boxing trainer who had taken two fighters to world championships. Put who now was 72 years old. And he was running a gym above the police stations. I don't know quite. For amateur fighters local kids who lived in cat skills. So. Bobby Stewart put him down to the gym and he introduced into costs 'cause couldn't believe the size of him. Terry Alice is working on her ring there nation as we don't know we formed a new uniform and a box and no longer the remarks were. Cust said Timmy don't Powell leaves intact guys. Tease conservation. One line when he to a 23. Some winning. Releases she smiles as we smiled again. He says she's twelve weasel watch the ice is Colombia's oath and I called the move Como vehement to a few. So. He comes over him and I says get closer. We received a -- closer in you can see you'll underneath here the baby's skin. Here is did ninety pounds solid. Talk with a little bit of but we will always be voice. I get a global doll but we gall. He had Bobby against the ropes. So Bobby. Would have to use everything he had as a grown Meehan to push this kid away. Every saying I showrooms like you've been doing it for 25 years. And we can seize up how we can see he's got quick has put he's also very roar. He didn't want to get out right. Concentrate my gloves off. And I should. What do you think beasts is bar any distractions. We're looking at the next heavyweight champion of the world and when he was like. How can I say this he was like. A big piece of marble and class was gonna choose allow dish statue. And knew it was going to be perfect. So initially. Bobby Stewart would be bringing Mike Tyson back and forth to cap still from the Tryon school and training. With. Cus. And Teddy. So training camps believe what life. Six months without pop out you know if I think he's doing emotions in anything practice. I would go to Scotland into a strange place. And he doesn't know what to expect. And at the same time. He wants to make a great impression. He was very eager to prove. How serious he was in the rain and how he was gonna give 110%. In the ring. Training is not just doing our emphasize the next thing that even pardon and boxing's training physically. Mentally and hop on people heading into an old went cold wet folds live full list old. No accountability embody you lately I hunt them of your mind. When you first from market. Anybody would do this this is of course accuse. Well. I wouldn't say he was badly but basically. He had two wonderful crowd. But they have their violent the would he grew up live instruments and physically talented. But where he was Floyd was appear the fear and insecurity. You know the self doubt in my really this good. Constantly repeat over and over to Mike from the beginning T milieu going to be heavyweight champion of the world Sunday. And if you say it enough times you believe it and if you believe it and you have no doubt. Mayfair of the greatest obstacle to Milan. Fair there's like five that Bryant who controlled it you can make a wife and let it get out of involve them going you and everything around. You got to control defeat mutual we emotions and make them work for you mean from few. Cust put him to where he said when you get in that ring you hate that other guy and you are going to tell him. This whole fight is won before it ever starts if you can intimidate the other guy to make him afraid of him. That's a shame and no way you an edge of that right. Remember. That stolen goods and sort of punch Williams good in them again that you not what the signs of boxing is all about. None of them decide. You're gonna let double punch going towards kind of attention because you'll know we can get you back. Goodman thought Obama and all of a colleague and got away. Who but without the blue and again you know we keep it going through this exchange and the guys who fight each. I was in the gym within every day and every night and don't. Teases specifics out compete in cash. You know 100 watch who I'm. You have so what did you nobles are here. And guild will come to surpluses of being aggressive where straight eulogy he slipped problems usual we. We'll gonna make a list and create openings create holes. Create opportunities. Where now you can launch. Because he gave you make a mess hall and missed bang bang I can catch. Contempt for the world's thing. This can find who is supposed to be. That's at stake on they got again against for the last got to stop. Time. Except. For the first time in his life he had direction. He still had a lot of issues but he was overcoming them. By being around customized I have known as finger violently immigrant voters wondered what if we have out of not the weather.

