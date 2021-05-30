Teen severely burned while attempting to mimic TikTok video

Destini Crane, 13, suffered third-degree burns while attempting to imitate a TikTok video. Her mother said Crane will be hospitalized for at least two months.
1:39 | 05/30/21

