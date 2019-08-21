Transcript for Teen sues Fresno PD using bodycam video of officer punching him

Yeah. You're good. I. Or one officer's perspective you can see tensions escalating during his gang influence. Didn't. It's good yeah. Funny cameras caught several angles as an officer grabbed a seventeen year old. And punched him. And over again it's a very disappointing. Situation you can see you can see London Wallace crying and contributor to them. London Wallace had no gang connections and no criminal history. He's a high school kid he likes playing basketball. He's a nice and nice call home. Timid timid person and you can Tennessee that in the video that he doesn't. You know he's not used to police contact. Police arrested him for resisting arrest after his January incidents. Officer Christopher Martinez wrote in his report he thought wall is was gonna try to run away. And he punched Wallace three times in the face which let the officer it is backed off the second story balcony railing. Attorney says the video tells them theory difference. Prosecutors dropped the torch. To who's now using that they view as the foundation of an excessive force against the police department's. Legal analyst Ralph Torres says police usually have a built in civil lawsuit defense of figuring for the officer's safety. But in this case to give us patted down. There was nothing there. And I don't see that he did anything there was consistent with an officer basically putting his fist right through space. No one Cain says it's important for the public to see body camera floated so they can get a full picture. Which often benefits police. Are not mystics. In this case it's gonna. It's not going to be London's word against the officer's word it's going to be the jury's gonna get to see the full footage and they're gonna decide whether or not. This is something that's acceptable police chief Jerry Dyer southern radio for the first time Tuesday I can tell you after looking up old video. That it is disturbing to see what occurred in the video an initial use of force investigation didn't find the officer used excessive force. But she'd Dyer says there's now an internal affairs investigation. Could lead to discipline quickly.

