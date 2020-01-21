Transcript for 3 teens killed when man allegedly intentionally rams car off the road

The victim's car is nothing more than a crumpled rack. Six teenage boys were inside the Toyota Prius when the driver lost control. From the tire tracks on the ground it looks like the car was sliding sideways as it went off the road smashing into a tree. Of the six people inside only three survived. But I did do this point five years and I can say there is it affects everybody these types of incidents. They stay with no matter how long you've been in law enforcement. Or been a first responder. And the California Highway Patrol says it was no accident. The Prius at another car a white infinity were pulled heading southbound on to mystical canyon around 1030 Sunday night. When the chp says the driver of the infinity 42 year old and Iraq Chandra intentionally rammed a car full of teenagers. He's now facing the possibility of murder charges. But exactly what set him off is still unclear. So we really don't know obviously there was some sort of contact. We're looking into those exact same questions of whether or not he was known to the death. The chp said an eyewitness to the crash followed the suspect away from the scene to his home only about half a mile away. About four hours later he was arrested. I want to thank them for coming forward in helping us to find. The individual. Responsible for this the chp did not say how many of the six teenagers were wearing seatbelts. Although the Toyota Prius only has room for five people and writing side.

