Teens run from bear that wandered onto front lawn

More
A bear put a scare into a couple of Minnesota teens.
0:29 | 08/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teens run from bear that wandered onto front lawn
And and yeah. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"A bear put a scare into a couple of Minnesota teens.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79626137","title":"Teens run from bear that wandered onto front lawn","url":"/US/video/teens-run-bear-wandered-front-lawn-79626137"}