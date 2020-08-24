Teens vandalize petting zoo in New Jersey

The owner said he received a Snapchat of a teenager riding one of his donkeys before he spotted the group on his property.
Police are trying to track down a group of teenagers who vandalized and burglarized a petting zoo and why cost New Jersey. The owner of Abdullah's farm says he first realized something was amiss when he got a snack chats photo last night. And the girls sitting on one of his donkeys. He lives on that property and when he walked up to the patties did you investigate he says he's not more than half a dozen teens scattered along that with farm property. They left the gates opened he says and the animals skittish the farm will be closed tomorrow so that can properly evaluate the animals.

