Transcript for Teens vandalize petting zoo in New Jersey

Police are trying to track down a group of teenagers who vandalized and burglarized a petting zoo and why cost New Jersey. The owner of Abdullah's farm says he first realized something was amiss when he got a snack chats photo last night. And the girls sitting on one of his donkeys. He lives on that property and when he walked up to the patties did you investigate he says he's not more than half a dozen teens scattered along that with farm property. They left the gates opened he says and the animals skittish the farm will be closed tomorrow so that can properly evaluate the animals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.