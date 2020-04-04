Telling jokes online for a cause

More
Mike Birbiglia and fellow standup comedians launch “Tip Your Waitstaff” website to raise funds for comedy clubs closed by the pandemic.
9:21 | 04/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Telling jokes online for a cause

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:21","description":"Mike Birbiglia and fellow standup comedians launch “Tip Your Waitstaff” website to raise funds for comedy clubs closed by the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69972089","title":"Telling jokes online for a cause ","url":"/US/video/telling-jokes-online-69972089"}