Transcript for Temperatures to climb over 100 degrees in the West

Then after a cool holiday weekend at many beaches the heat is returning including the year's first widespread heat wave for the western US there are heat watches and warnings posted from Arizona. All the way into the northwest off a triple digit heat is in good considering the region's worsening drought conditions. And today marks the official start of hurricane season in the Atlantic despite that there's already been one Tropical Storm Hanna. Which did not affect the US this season lasts through November.

