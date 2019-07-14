Transcript for Tennessee honors Confederate general, slave trader

Is Nathan Bedford Forrest date in Tennessee and forests was renowned for his tactics during the civil war but he was also. A slave trader before the conflict and later an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Well as opposed to forest on display on the second floor of the State Capitol. And since 1931 every governor in Tennessee has been required by law to sign a proclamation honoring the controversial confederate general. I think to many of us who know this happened. Have often time wondered if what they want good government asked us to assist in helping change the law. Well the governor bill leave says he's not currently looking at changing the law although pressure from many in congress. Including Republican senator Ted Cruz of Texas said today. It's time.

