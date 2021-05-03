Transcript for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responds to criticism over ending mask mandate

There's usually made and announced on Tuesday the goes into effect next Wednesday. Was a product of the data that we've seen today it has been remarkably effective. Over the past week we've administer more than 12100. I'm and I'm sorry one point two million vaccinations. Where we. Are on schedule to make sure that by the time the order goes into effect. More than half of the senior population we'll have received a shot impacted by the time we get to the end of march every senior who wants at vaccine will be able to get one. Also we are saying the numbers continued to decline because. Of these shots that have been administered. Today was the lowest number of hospitalizations because of cover that we've had since mid October similarly. Today was the lowest positive any rate day that we've seen since the middle part of October bottom modest. All the numbers have improved there has to come a time Ted when there is not going to be any more shut down. And now is the right time to allow businesses that want to open to be able to open but also Ted. If if businesses don't feel safe opening they should not be required to but I had to add this. With the regarding mass mandate. Remember there were no enforcement mechanisms. For that mass mandate so we are still urging people. To continue to Wear the mask to continue to use the say practices that they have mastered over the past year. Because Texans have mastered the safe strategies they don't need an order from Austin, Texas telling him what to do that they know the right thing to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.