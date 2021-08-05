Texas House member on voting bill: ‘It’s a hateful piece of legislation’

More
Democratic Texas State House Rep. Jessica González discusses her opposition to the GOP-backed voting bill now headed to the Texas Senate.
5:15 | 05/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas House member on voting bill: ‘It’s a hateful piece of legislation’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:15","description":"Democratic Texas State House Rep. Jessica González discusses her opposition to the GOP-backed voting bill now headed to the Texas Senate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77567789","title":"Texas House member on voting bill: ‘It’s a hateful piece of legislation’","url":"/US/video/texas-house-member-voting-bill-hateful-piece-legislation-77567789"}