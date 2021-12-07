Transcript for Texas lawmakers advance voting restrictions, but Dems threaten another walkout

Since some Texas Democrats are reportedly planning to leave this state in an attempt to stop Republicans they're from passing elections legislation. Over the weekend measure's advance in both the house and the senate in the special session setting the stage for a floor vote in the next few days. But now a group of Democrats reportedly heading to Washington DC in stead. Meaning whereas Yoni president of the Texas civil rights project joins me now for more on this Mimi. Thanks for being here you know the last time elections bills came up for a vote Democrats walked out of the state house in order to stop them now. Some are planning to leave the stage. Entirely now the last time they staged a walkout. They got a lot of criticism saying they failed the people of Texas they failed to do their jobs are trying to thwart democracy. The Democrats who did this said there'd actually trying to protect democracy. But oh what what do you think is is a good idea for them to do this again and how long can this go on for. Yeah first thing he's so much for an anti. You know I think it's really important to be clearer on the entire context here and we're talking about it. Omnibus. Package tactics that we meet booming. Steering gear and Morgan call her election administrators in for boaters all star acts including next Ashley builders and car. And these are aren't deeds that are not design actually saw problems here and Texas instead. It is pushing forward he will be shadow army national groups have been pushing for at least it's a cross country and so. In actuality what we've been seeing including a ruby Nguyen. Proponents the most twenty Sharon were already here is. In in the middle of a holiday weekend many people aren't the only indication at least Tulsa hundreds of people from across Sissy grassroots folks showing up. Testifying against and it ended general premise of staging a walk out at all but. Do you see any problems with the president that could set where. Whatever party doesn't get their way than just decides well then we're just not going to vote. But it. I do not think this sort of patient and be done it lightly it's similar scene with the use of the filibuster in the US senate we should be extreme. Devices easy extreme times. But that's true we aren't taxed as a mean remember also that governor habit. At the end of the regular legislative sex and beat the governor was angry that he didn't see me the worst depression bill is liking. She actually eaten the entire legislative budget starting on September want her so when you're thinking about abuse of power younger to do its job. Actually trying to wipe out an entire on the Rancho government. Seems like the first place this hour or so yes and you did that overall situation in his. Far from. I deal but. I do feel strongly consider breaking important today arguments set to try to protect our democracy because they have no other twists in this moment so. A little bit more about that what's actually in net and the legislation because among other things the bill bans when he for our voting. And drive through wrote in both used in the democratic stronghold of Harris County in the last election. The governor out it was asked about why these things should be outlawed and I want you to listen to his answer and then I wanna get your reaction yet. With Tony for our voting. One thing that we want to make sure that we have his integrity and the ballot box system and we need to have a poll watchers have monitors incredibly it's hard even for a county to get people to be watching the polls 24 hours today if you do drive through voting but you're gonna have people in the car with you and it could be somebody from your employer somebody else. We may have some coercive effect on the way that you would cast your ballot which is contrary to the you go onto the ballot box alone and know when they're watching over your shoulder so that the you're the way you vote. Only you will know what the vote will be sent to allow other people to pile into a car with you it will Alter that. Some new what's your response it 101 that it's just a bird in a big bird and to staff and monitor polling places around the clock. So that's just Italy not pretty though I'm that we saw extended meaning and to be clear this bill would actually be and not just played for our ability to extend an hour today. All strive to meet its united Harris County eighty Houston. But we also sign in places like. Brownsville and south Texas a and and other parts of the state. Anything what this law does it chasing weight his options from local election officials. Seem to be promoting opportunities that are best for there community. Harris County degree example because isn't funny it's funny here's Johnny was one of the hardest hit counties in the country. I'm with code and and so we know listen to people who use things like fight for our community where nurses who are working long shifts and we're happy overnight we're having trouble finding. Times see them during regular business hours so you know I I think that they're responsive is. The there was no more. Problems that surface and produce honey for our learning of course nobody should DC chair and run like all other. Boating opportunities but will local officials are able to do enabled us asset I don't see why in the world. We would stand in front of the net and EE in lens we just wanted to make the ordinance took off with it like Texas and it is a drive. Through boating and boating supposed to be a private and secret thing as a reason we have screens up and curtains in some cases. So that you can truly vote for whoever you think is best without fear repercussions so doesn't governor here have a point. That drive through voting in the ability to have people in the car with you can jeopardize that. Beatty and how BartPE hits you aren't there aren't content now they drive to Billy. We're just not like that anything else seagate drive through his days the BC experience just modified. Slightly and so there are we even have a screen. Help the right accident car there's no reason. To didn't need it CE. Under Allen and he had no official reports including an hotline organization. The Texas and her rights project Randy you know she ended without the reports. We have no suggestion that there is a secret ballot issue wits drive through the running game instead it was just to bury popular. Devices work boots and all straits. He used the at a much more convenient and a lot seat for randomness of the global impact. Time you Mars Downey president of the Texas civil rights project thank you.

