Transcript for Texas mayor and grandmother kills gator

It just kept bringing all day long and that's why I carried out. An extra charge her with me Judy Cochran has the class reunion coming up next month with they have avenue come in her classmates she stays in touch with on FaceBook. Are finding it hard to believe that quiet girl in their class of 32 killed this this is what backfield on Monday and several robot no you did not do that message yes I did in bed but she says you never know where life might take you grandmother traveler and Abbott Astros and did something else earlier this year she never thought she due. She became they here at Livingston. But Monday she got the big 112 feet long 580. Pounds at their family ranch along the trinity river. One shot in the head and he just went under typically vale do what the caller gift for old. And just roll over and over and over what this one didn't. Think Peter could be responsible for missing animal from the ranch three years ago we came that missing. Miniature horse. And they're about so read about like a big lab. Polk County is one of the few core counties where you can only to alligator twenty days of the year it must be baited and caught first the Texas parks and wildlife window is open now. The caterer is not the local taxes Dermot swear its head and tail will be mounted the body Chalabi into boots. The mayor and grandma can add one more title to arrested may. Gator hunter and the moral of the story has to don't mess with Hannah. My grandchildren while banana in Livingston Christine dobbyn thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.