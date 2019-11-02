Transcript for Texas mayor speaks out on border security ahead of President Trump's visit

I've been mayor of El Paso, Texas Dee Margo is a Republican. He's had some very interest in things to say about the president coming to visit his town are Cecilia Vega senior White House correspondent just caught up with the mayor. And this is a little bit of their conversation. You heard the president say it he says El Paso was one of the most dangerous cities in the country and now thanks to the border fence it's not to that you saying. We are the safest city in in the nation according to FBI statistics but it's not as a result of the border fence he was merely echoing what are. Attorney general the Texas attorney general said if you expo in McAllen which was not correct. Which is. Which is like well I missed interception. Early but yes that we were lawless before and with high crime rates it's that are in the fifth when. And it was a 180 degrees that's not the case reality on the ground is playing well for 2005 we've always been one of the safest cities in the nation. I think when the fence went up we were like number two. Or and then we became number one. Did the border fence have any impact on crime here well I think he did have some impact. Along with our. Community policing and things of that like that. We were sovereign nation we need to control our borders a physical barriers probably part and parcel of that security but it's not the total panacea. To take manpower and technology the state of Texas you can't you cannot do offense. Based on our geography from El Paso to Brownsville. So fans were seized shining sea which says he doesn't want it you try to understand that does it matter tune what they call it a wall offense. Is is any of that needed here. Well I think you're places that it would be needed to help channel. Migration and in. You know most of the drug sitters at that are at the ports. They're not they're not out in the open areas. And it also permit from from the migrant standpoint of those crossing illegally. The films I do use a little exasperated. Well I'm. You know large been a week. Explaining them mischaracterization. Us. We're we're we're. We're than where the intersection of three states New Mexico to all of Texas two countries the United States and Mexico. In one region comprising two net million people. We we've we've been together with orders for a wolf almost 400 years. Their families on both sides are commerce on both sides. We have a 1151000. Jobs on this side of the border tied to them Akeelah. Manufacturing process in northern Mexico and they have 559000. Is there crisis at the border. Well we're getting three to 400 Margaret per day come in over after being processed by so I'd say that's a problem. We did this significantly greater than we've had the past years. So we need to do something but I'm not so sure. Our physical barriers are what we need to do we need to do something more related to what would tune in Central America but she's saying you called it a problem. Which cholera crisis. Well it has become very taxing on our Ngo the initiation house if we get about 500 that's a problem so we'll tax our resources etc. So. I don't know that I would holiday crisis. But I would say it to the to challenge into problems is it was declaring a national emergency over. I would say no from my perspective it also is not worth to shut them. There were no stylus and the pundits and Washington and elsewhere talk about this who wanted to who lost that should there are no winners of that purchase them we have thirteen thousand federal employees here know. There were no winner. You are on the ground here this is your world you see this every day. What's happening in Washington. With fear perception of what's happening in El Paso is it a misunderstanding. Is it blatant mischaracterization. What are they doing what the facts. Well I'm not sure they really had defection most of them never been down to the border. So my position has always been if you understand the border you come they'll question what is the message from El Paso to president try. We're vibrant community where the safer city the United States. We need to control our borders but your other ways to do besides just focusing on that single physical barrier. And that was mayor Dee Margo Republican mayor of El Paso with arts senior white has correspond to see they made a much more coming up. On world news prime here and ABC news oddity PM tonight -- to see that reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.