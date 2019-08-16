Transcript for Texas mom charged after toddler fatally struck by car

Minutes after her son Alan was run over by a neighbor's car yesterday. Just south Los camps was distraught and needed medical attention. But within a few hours this young mother won't be charged with child endangerment. Prosecutors say because of gut wrenching surveillance video. We have good surveillance footage and witness statements this indicate that the mother of this little boy. Basically just left him sort of thing for himself in a parking lot and she was walking across. In the video obtained by ABC thirteen you can see boss can't walk across the parking lot. Holding her baby daughter a significant distance later and older cousin falls behind. You couldn't see a white car begin to back up as Alan not yet two years old walked into frame. We're not showing you but the white car would soon strike kid in a few moments her family defense lost cats. Because and I do but it can do that if her father's did put the baby died in what they're her fault. She'd even though the debate who was behind her. Her cousin says boss gets caught the two boys or in her sister's apartment which she realize what really happened almost two minutes after Allen was hit. You can see bobcats are running to her son. But prosecutors say she endangered her child. The probable cause was that did she was. Negligent and and truly reckless in her abandonment of this child she allowed. A child under the age of two. To just walk through. A parking. In your initial court appearance bus Kansas sloppy as the charges are read to hurt the young mother's family says the day will defend her beautiful. Wonderful loving. Kerry. Mother.

