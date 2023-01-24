Texas senator files legislation in response to Uvalde shooting

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez introduced a series of bills Tuesday, including one that would empower survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting to sue state agencies.

January 24, 2023

