Transcript for 'They're not welcome here': Black girls on field trip told to leave gift shop

Turn to complaints of discrimination at the Jersey Shore a group of young women from a summer camp say. They were told to leave a gift store and they believe it is because they are black part of the scene caught on camera. Eyewitness News reporter AJ Ross spoke with those young campers she's in Paterson story. David a care free trip down the shore suddenly turned into an ugly confrontation for a group of girls here from Paterson. They want to G consumes aquarium and they say they were kicked out like gift shop employee now I spoke with the girls here she is 2.5 today they're still. Very upset and they believe this is all because of the color of their skin. We had a pretty good day and then we walked into the aquarium. For thirteen year old Keon Williams several of her friends it was their first trip ever to Jenkins was aquarium at Point Pleasant beach. It traveled by bus Friday with more than sixty other young girls in the princes to queens can't beast in Paterson. And all was well until they say they were singled out and confronted by a woman in the aquariums gift shop. She's angry she was imagine hitting her voice as it did something right. As if he were like damaging her stores the girls were told to get a chaperone when they came back with the camp counselor the woman persisted they still needed to leak. That's when camp director at TF Barrett intervenes and reported a portion of what happened next. Yeah. There were other children at work bystanders watching. And they didn't have adult so that's when it became a question of race I was and I didn't really saying he thinks I didn't know what to say. So this could I never been in a situation like this before because it was like a lot of little girls crying and we had to explain to them live with an Indian news. Following the incident managers at Jacobson's apologize to miss buried and issued the following statement saying quote. Discrimination of any kind is not tolerated at she can since. We strive to provide all of our customers with an enjoyable experience and we clearly missed the mark this time. Still many of the girls at princess to queens feels this apology can't undo the harm that's already been done. I'm sorry that they had to. And door this at a young age. But I'm sure I believe that everything is a teaching experience. Now that Jacobson's aquarium employee has since been suspended following the Simpson and an internal investigation is. Going on at this time but in Paterson and you Jane Ross channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.