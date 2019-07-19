Transcript for Threatening letter sent to Pennsylvania parents has school district under fire

Wyoming Valley west school board vice president Dave beef sandwich cream cheese at the letters warning that in court. The result may be your child being taken from your home and placed in Foster care. The Foster care issue just it just had me I couldn't believe it that's what it says four other Wyoming Valley west school board members agree. As does school administered geo news he signed that letters sent out to about a thousand parents. It could have been toned I don't prevalent. In writing we could have pounded out much contents based upon law. School solicitor Charlie consulate stands by the latter. Consulate says he's forced fifty families to dependency court for truancy. Parents risk having their children placed in Foster care because they're kids kept skipping school failure to. Properly. Provide for your. Minor child's nutritional needs. Certainly seems to me on the scale of relativity. To be more serious offense. Critics say if a parent does not pay a child's lunch bill doesn't mean kids are malnourished. And by law schools must feed them no matter how much their families. This to me is terrorizing children Sam and which has so. Unnecessary. Loser county children in youth director JoAnne didn't silences the letter wrongly assumes all families can pay. She points to a letter sent to a mother who owns 75 dollars in lunch money. We're recently. Cigarettes you now along. We don't water things that's right don't. That US board members believe the district should continue efforts to collect more than 22000. Dollars a out. But David Savage his future letters will be less threatening this one. If someone saw it before we stand before it was saying now. I'm sure somebody would've read minded and said listen let's take this you know these two lines out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.