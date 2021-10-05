Tiger seen roaming outside home in Houston

More
A tiger was spotted roaming in the front yard of a house in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.
0:45 | 05/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tiger seen roaming outside home in Houston
I tigers. Susan think tank unit has confiscated somebody's. And that's going to be yeah yeah stage. Now. Yeah. You. And. Yeah. Oh yeah yeah. And it's yeah. Yeah it's. Bring. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"A tiger was spotted roaming in the front yard of a house in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77603557","title":"Tiger seen roaming outside home in Houston","url":"/US/video/tiger-roaming-home-houston-77603557"}