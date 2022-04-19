Tik Talk: 'Ramadan Chronicles' celebrates cooking for the Islamic holy month

ABC News' Trevor Ault speaks with YouTube shorts creator Ahmad Alzahabi as he shares traditional recipes amid fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

