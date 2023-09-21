TikTalk: Disabled Latina Marcela Maranon reaches new heights

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke with Marcela Maranon, the first disabled Latina woman to climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, who pushes to empower women with disabilities to achieve their dreams.

September 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live