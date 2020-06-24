Time-lapse video shows Milky Way passing peacefully over Minnesota

More
Carol Bauer, a resident of Graceville and a photographer said that the optimal conditions convinced her to capture the footage.
0:59 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse video shows Milky Way passing peacefully over Minnesota

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Carol Bauer, a resident of Graceville and a photographer said that the optimal conditions convinced her to capture the footage.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71438031","title":"Time-lapse video shows Milky Way passing peacefully over Minnesota","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-video-shows-milky-passing-peacefully-minnesota-71438031"}