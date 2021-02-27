Transcript for ‘We have no time to waste’: Biden on the American Rescue Plan

For a few weeks now an overwhelming percentage the American public this made it clear that they support American rescue plan. House of Representatives took the first step toward making that a reality. I want to thank and I callers just a few moments ago Nancy Pelosi for extraordinary speaker post for extraordinary leadership. And all those who supported our plan. And with their vote were one step closer vaccinated nation. We're one step closer to putting 1400. Dollars in the pockets of Americans. Or one step closer extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are surely gonna lose. Or one step closer to helping millions Americans feed their families to keep a roof over their head. We're one step closer to getting our kids safely back in school. Right step closer to getting state and local governments the money they need to prevent massive layoffs are essential workers. Now now the bill mostly United States senate where hopeful receive quick action. I have we have no time to waste we act now decisively quickly and boldly. We can finally get ahead of this virus we can finally get our economy moving to yeah. The people this country have suffered far too much for too long. We need to relieve that suffering. The American rescue plan does suggest that relieve the suffering and it's time to act thank you'll for Butte creek.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.