Timelapse of snow building up in NYC

More
Stunning timelapse shows snow piling up on a New York City rooftop as a nor'easter brings feet of snow to the northeast.
0:45 | 12/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Timelapse of snow building up in NYC
I wore.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Stunning timelapse shows snow piling up on a New York City rooftop as a nor'easter brings feet of snow to the northeast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74780093","title":"Timelapse of snow building up in NYC","url":"/US/video/timelapse-snow-building-nyc-74780093"}