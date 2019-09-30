Toby Keith donates $16K wheelchair to wounded veteran

The country music singer partnered with The Independence Fund and donated an all-terrain trackchair to retired Marine Cpl. Brandon Rambaugh.
0:26 | 09/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Toby Keith donates $16K wheelchair to wounded veteran
Do this morning a special gift for a retired marine corporal who lost both his legs in Afghanistan before his concert. In Pittsburgh on Friday Toby Keith gave Brandon real law a 161000. Dollar all terrain wheelchair. Broom ball was carrying a fellow marine to safety back in 2010. When he stepped on an IET broom ball was also get to with backstage passes and and meet agreed with a man himself to be. So that's fantastic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

