Toddler accidentally locked in car with keyless entry

More
Katie Corbin's 2018 Chevy Malibu automatically locked with two key fobs and her son inside while she filled up her gas tank.
1:45 | 09/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddler accidentally locked in car with keyless entry

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57646761,"title":"Toddler accidentally locked in car with keyless entry","duration":"1:45","description":"Katie Corbin's 2018 Chevy Malibu automatically locked with two key fobs and her son inside while she filled up her gas tank.","url":"/US/video/toddler-accidentally-locked-car-keyless-entry-57646761","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.