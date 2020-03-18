Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots

More
The 42-year-old quarterback announced his departure in a series of Instagram posts, ending his legendary run with the only NFL team he’s ever played for.
0:32 | 03/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"The 42-year-old quarterback announced his departure in a series of Instagram posts, ending his legendary run with the only NFL team he’s ever played for. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69653662","title":"Tom Brady announces he's leaving the New England Patriots ","url":"/US/video/tom-brady-announces-leaving-england-patriots-69653662"}