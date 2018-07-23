Transcript for New top-secret documents shed light on Russia investigation

Appear Thomas in Washington we're getting new details on the Genesis of the Russian investigation. That eventually led to the Muller probe. The FBI released documents that were used to obtain surveillance warrants against Carter page. A former foreign policy advisor for then candidate Donald Trump this will once again puts the president odds against the Justice Department. The FBI Seville pace during the height of the trumps 2016 campaign. Accuses page of being an agent of a foreign power in this case rush it. Pays responded to these documents telling ABC news these documents do not rise above complete ignorance and or insanity. On Sunday morning president front chimed in again without evidence saying that the campaign was spied upon. And one tweaks saying quote witch hunt rigged a scam and another saying looking more and more like the top campaign for president was illegally spied upon. But later in the day bill Democrats and Republicans suggested that the FBI had good reason to investigate page. Cover pages never been charged with a crime but intelligence analysts tell ABC news. The point of surveillance was to watch learn and discerned a Russian government's tactics as opposed to resting he's in tipping off the FBI's hand. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

