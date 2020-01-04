Transcript for Tornadoes tear through the South

Some frightening things from southern Alabama the powerful storm system spawned several tornadoes. Only one injury was reported but several homes were damaged rain was falling sideways as wind gusts hit sixty miles per hour or in some areas. The same systems responsible for water spout off. Before a panhandle but no reports of any damage there checking today's temperatures on this first of April 65 in Memphis 62 and Atlanta. 75 degrees at LA and this is not an April fool's. Only twenty when degrees in Great Falls, Montana.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.