Tourist defies warnings, jumps barrier at Yosemite waterfall

A visitor to Yosemite National Park was captured on camera jumping a barrier at the top of the Vernal Falls and posing for a photo at the edge of the 317-foot drop.

June 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live