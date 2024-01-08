Towns and cities feeling impact of the migrant crisis

Busloads of migrants captured at America’s southern border continue to head north. Edison, NJ Mayor Sam Joshi joins The Big Story to discuss what small towns and cities are facing.

January 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live