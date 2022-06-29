Traffic stops for herd of cattle passing through Colorado town

It’s an annual tradition in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley: Drivers wait patiently as local ranchers herd their cattle from summer pastures down to lower altitudes, where the winter weather is milder.

