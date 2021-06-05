Train smashes into 18-wheeler in Texas

A semitrailer carrying bottled water was split in half after getting stuck at a railroad crossing in Texas. No injuries were reported.
1:19 | 05/06/21

Train smashes into 18-wheeler in Texas

