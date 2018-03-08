Training exercise triggers active shooter panic, lockdown at Ohio Air Force base

More
A training exercise at an Air Force base in Ohio caused an emergency active shooter response Thursday, prompting a lockdown and the evacuation of a hospital.
0:24 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Training exercise triggers active shooter panic, lockdown at Ohio Air Force base

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57008676,"title":"Training exercise triggers active shooter panic, lockdown at Ohio Air Force base","duration":"0:24","description":"A training exercise at an Air Force base in Ohio caused an emergency active shooter response Thursday, prompting a lockdown and the evacuation of a hospital.","url":"/US/video/training-exercise-triggers-active-shooter-panic-lockdown-ohio-57008676","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.