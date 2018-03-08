-
Now Playing: Man gets out of car to taunt bison at Yellowstone
-
Now Playing: Boyfriend of missing Iowa student speaks out
-
Now Playing: Apple makes history at $1 trillion mark
-
Now Playing: Police Chief defends actions that led to homeowner's death
-
Now Playing: Training exercise triggers active shooter panic, lockdown at Ohio Air Force base
-
Now Playing: Possible sighting reported of cardiologist murder suspect
-
Now Playing: Hate crime charges added in murder of gay teen
-
Now Playing: Torrential rains cause dangerous flooding on East Coast
-
Now Playing: Couple argues that lost frozen embryo was a person, lawsuit states
-
Now Playing: Women Who Run: Why this doctor left her practice to run for Congress
-
Now Playing: This bakery's massive donut towers are bound to make your mouth water
-
Now Playing: Worker lauded for inviting teen with autism to help him stock supermarket
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans join police in dramatic car fire rescue: Video
-
Now Playing: Officer suspended with pay after video shows him punching a woman
-
Now Playing: Amber Alert issued after child abducted from Washington airport
-
Now Playing: Video shows children escaping after suspect flees to day care site
-
Now Playing: CBS chief doesn't address sexual misconduct allegations in earnings call
-
Now Playing: Flash flood watches continue as relentless rain pounds East Coast
-
Now Playing: Missing Iowa student's family makes public plea: 'We can bring her home'
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump: The media is not the enemy of the people