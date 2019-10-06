Transgender woman found dead in jail cell

More
Layleen Polanco, 27, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a cab driver in New York City.
0:44 | 06/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Transgender woman found dead in jail cell

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Layleen Polanco, 27, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a cab driver in New York City.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63603661","title":"Transgender woman found dead in jail cell","url":"/US/video/transgender-woman-found-dead-jail-cell-63603661"}