Transcript for Trayvon Martin's mother announces run for office

Turning grief into activism train on Martin's mother or is running for office Sabrina. Fulton will run to join the thirteen member board of commissioners in Miami Dade County. Fulton says she will continue to work to end gun violence inspired by her son's 2012 deaths trade on Martin was on armed when he was shot and killed by George Zimmermann. His parents head at foundation and have been recognized for their work regarding gun reform.

