Trial begins for former officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor

Former Kentucky police officer Brett Hankison is charged with firing into a neighboring apartment while serving a "no-knock" warrant on Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live