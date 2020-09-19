Transcript for Tributes pour in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The flag outside the Supreme Court lowered to half staff as people gather to remember justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Served. Spectacularly. Justin shot that he's gone. The memorial growing overnight celebrating the life and legacy of the notorious RBG she became known to younger generation. She. He was the world can't let America. And. I firmly rooted. Mourners leaving messages song written on the ground in chalk one reading real change in Doreen change. Happens one step at a time. Others leaving flowers candles and images of the unlikely pop culture icon. Tributes pouring in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi writing every woman and girl and therefore every family in America has benefited from her brilliance. President Bill Clinton appointed Ginsburg and Supreme Court in 1983 writing her landmark opinions moved as closer to a more perfect union. In a statement President Obama saying Michelle and I admired her greatly were profoundly thankful for the legacy she left this country. Chief Justice John Roberts calling his colleague a tireless and resolute champion of justice. The First Lady calling her passing an immense lots writing her tenacity and strength were matched by your intellect and compassion. And governor Andrew Cuomo announcing New York will honor the late justice with a statue in her hometown Brooklyn New York. Soaring shocked ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.