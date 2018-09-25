Transcript for Tropical depression could form off coast of Carolinas, bring more rain

Residents of Georgetown county South Carolina are starting to see flooding. The rain dumped earlier this month by hurricane Florence is milking its way down the walk a mile river. Conway about forty miles up river is already swamped and the water keeps rising. It's the worst flooding in eastern South Carolina since at least the American revolution and more rain is on the way from another tropical disturbance.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.