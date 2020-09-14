Transcript for Tropical Storm Sally expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

This morning millions of people along the Gulf Coast bracing for a new round of dangerous winds and deadly flooding. Sally is expected to make landfall early tomorrow is a category one or 2 hurricane this morning mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Mississippi and Louisiana. With the storm's projected path. Pretty warm lanes in the bullseye. Digging a similar track. As Hurricane Katrina fifteen years ago. I mean after Katrina everything around here any can leave everything on the warmer. Gonna take serious you know you can't take anything like. Showers already dumping more than nine inches of rain in South Florida over the weekend triggering flash floods in the keys. And now up to twenty inches of rain are expected. When the storm make landfall along the Gulf Coast bringing a life threatening storm surge we have with a good reason to be very concerned about this storm. Particularly because it is going to be here we slow moving storm. The threat coming less than a week after European Laura slammed into southwest Louisiana. 1:30 in the morning Howard just went out here in Lake Charles to win. Is profiting from our hotel you. You'll feel this way. More than 60000 customers are still without power from mount storm. And now in Mississippi long lines of those leading to evacuate in Biloxi and residents prepare for whenever cons are weighed this time. You know every time a storm whips up by saying to myself you know I should gonna get some sandbags. Because if I don't Needham for this storm I might need of a week from now. The storm also bring a threat of tornadoes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.