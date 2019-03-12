Trump administration proposes tariffs as high as 100% on French products

The move comes after France slapped a new tax on digital services that target American tech companies such as Apple and Amazon.
Transcript for Trump administration proposes tariffs as high as 100% on French products
You get a taste for the finer things French champagne and cheesy and handbags may soon cost more the drug administration is proposing tariffs as high as 100%. And more than two billion dollars of French products it comes after France slapped a new tax on digital services. The US says that tax unfairly targets American tech companies like apple Google Amazon.

