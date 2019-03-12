Transcript for Trump administration proposes tariffs as high as 100% on French products

You get a taste for the finer things French champagne and cheesy and handbags may soon cost more the drug administration is proposing tariffs as high as 100%. And more than two billion dollars of French products it comes after France slapped a new tax on digital services. The US says that tax unfairly targets American tech companies like apple Google Amazon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.