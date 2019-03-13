Transcript for Trump announces Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets grounded in US

Searching flow of illegal immigration trafficking drugs and crime threatened the safety and security of all of our. To confront this urgent national crisis would do it many many things and that's. What we're going to be talking about today we have a vote tomorrow a national emergency and we'll see whether or not I have to do the veto and it will be. I think all very successful regardless of how it all works out but it's going to be very successful. A lot of money's being spent right now we have access to a lot of money. This is an ABC news special. Now reports. Do you did Mueller. Good afternoon I'm David Muir become on the air at this hour because there is breaking news the president announcing just moments ago that there will be an emergency order to ground all of those. 737. Max eight planes or did a lot of concern about this after the crash in Ethiopia. And the crashed just months prior involving the same kind of plane as you know these jets. Had been grounded all over the world including the UK Germany and France and again president trump. Moments ago announcing they will grounded those jets right here in the United States let's listen. Thank you much for being here that you what was following the terrible tragedy the Ethiopian airlines crashed his plea. Tragic. He FAA is prepared to make any announcement very shortly regarding the new information. And physical evidence that we received from the site and from other locations and through. A couple of other complaints. Believe. Had a very very detail. Group of people working on the 7378. The 7379. Newer place. We're going to be issuing an emergency order of proliferation to ground all planes these 737. Max faith and B 737. Max nine and plans associated with that line. So there you have it president trump with the White House just a short time ago announcing that here in the United States. They are issuing an order to ground all of the Boeing 737. Max eight and nine jets you're seeing. 01 of those jets right there in that video there had been concern. Here in the US because those jets were still flying despite the fact that. Those passenger jets have been grounded elsewhere as I mentioned the top in the UK France Germany and and other countries. Obviously all of this follows the deadly crash and Ethiopia everyone on board killed including several Americans. Who were on board that flight of course the lion air a crash that came just months prior we very similar descriptions of what might have happened. That brought those jets down I want to bring in ABC's David Curley covers aviation for us and David you've been reporting on this for days now. And pressure had been mounting on president trump and on the administration to do something especially given the fact that other governments around the world to take an action. There was a lot of pub. Pressure to do something about this the FAA said though that it was basing its decision not to ground on evidence. Candidate just was the latest to ground the aircraft earlier today. And that ministering candidate suggested there is new evidence from satellite data he didn't say what that data is the suggesting some kind of pattern that they see between these two accidents the president saying that it had information from the site and elsewhere and complaints. And that's why this emergency order it's unclear to me whether the FAA has decided to do this because of evidence based decisions are where the president has ordered it. Because he wants to calm the public and take care of this there are 72 these aircraft flying in the United States of America. 34 by southwest 24 by U American. And fourteen of the nines which is a slightly longer version that united is flying and so home. All of those will now go to the ground that basically means the entire fleet. Of that brand new 737. Max is have been grounded just a couple of weeks ago 8500. Flights a week. By these aircraft David so we'll have some impact on airlines are gonna have to find aircraft. From other parts of bring them out a maintenance or whatever in order to deal with their schedules that they have but this is a and told the FAA or the FA's decided there is evidence that they need to. Ground this it would but that that's the key point there David as you point out the president saying that there is evidence now leading to this decision to ground. The Boeing 737 the new Max eight and nine planes it's the newest jet the fastest selling. Of all their models and David. As all this has been playing out there's also been news of an update for that particular jet involving the computer system in the cockpit that was coming anyway. Right so if you go back to the first accident which was in Indonesia EU was a series of events that happened. There was a sensor that was installed incorrectly gave bad data to the computer. The computer thought it was in a stall and so it nose down the aircraft to get out of that stall. And what Boeing it done in this new aircraft was made the stick go up a little bit stronger when it goes into that protective mode. But that entire protective mode was based on just one data point. And so Boeing is updating the software so it'll be more than just one data point. That will determine whether or not this plane gets force nose down that's the software update that is coming and David I should should add as well. That this grounding is coming as we are waiting for the data from the black boxes and that's what's gonna tell us. Really whether these are connected these two accidents are connected or not. The Ethiopians have finally agreed to send the boxes outside of Ethiopia they don't have the equipment to read them they're going to Europe. Most likely I would guess is the United Kingdom to readout that data and that will tell us within hours. Whether or not these two accidents are related if there's something wrong with this aircraft. In this grounding is justified but in the meantime David Curley stay with us here as we continue to breaking coverage of one of the back up on the screen for viewers at home the three airlines here in the United States this affects. American Airlines Southwest Airlines and United Airlines all fly. Either the new 737 Max eight or the Max nine we know in our reporting on world news tonight the viewers have been concerned. A wondering if they're going to be getting on one of those flights they should now know the president trump moments ago ordered the grounding of those. New jets I do want to bring in colonel Steven gander to pick up an appointed David Corley mentioned moments ago that software update. After the lion air crash that I was connected to of an error from a particular sensor. That would in effect caused that jet to do sort of bait a nose dive in now in this latest crash. A very similar description as of yet of course we await the black boxes. But that would seem to be evidence in and of itself that there was a correction on the way Stevens. He he had dared to think that the key point here is that the but the corrections that polling is putting and it's really is clear Connecticut correction this thing that would have saved the lion air flight is just huge cheering to the procedures. It is 737 and has had three years and years and years so. This also note about the sensor that was giving him improper inputs in the liner crashed she is it that aircraft flew for four flights without being fixed properly so there was maintenance malpractice involved. The airplane should have never gone down at a professor piloted chips followed procedures so. It appears with Boeing is doing is putting in a software tricks that will prevent anybody from making a mistake. But you go back to this the end of the crash and Ethiopia. And we still have zero evidence that anything. Related to the Max eight so oftentimes politics it's driven by fear and driven by emotion I think that's what we're seeing here because the public fears that sort of grown around the world due to the similarities between the two mishaps. Has brought this brought this to a head but there is no logical reason there is no evidence that the this airplane was brought down because no problem with this matter creator crap. Yet no public evidence yet but the president did address the fact that he said this is based on. Evidence that he has received or the FAA has received at this point not an abundance of caution. And so cruel guinier her thanks to you or things to David Corley and again the breaking headline at this hour president trump a short time ago. And now grounding those jets Boeing 737 Max eight Max nine planes as colonel Kennard pointed out. At least publicly not until now had there been any evidence. Provided on that Ethiopia crash just a couple of days ago that would have led to this grounding of these jets although we do know that there was growing public pressure. And leaders around the world and taken this action and in several countries the UK. Germany France and now Canada today among the list of growing list of countries and of the US. Adding to that list president trump grounding those jets will have much more continuing coverage and ABC news live abcnews.com. And of course policy was short time from now on world news tonight told. Today. Thank you David you do you're just joining us you're watching ABC news live president trump making that is surprising announcement after being quieter last couple days grounding all of those 737. Max eight jets the president speaking not to Longo from the White House let's take a listen again to what he just sat. Here people who following the terrible tragedy the Ethiopian airlines crashed his plea. Tragic. The FAA is prepared to make any announcement very shortly regarding the new information. And physical evidence that we received from the site and from other locations. And through. A couple of other complaints. We. Had a very very detailed. A group of people working on the 7378. The 7379. Newer place. We're going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of these 737. Max safe and B 737. Max nine. And plans associated with that. I've spoken to allay HS secretary of transportation. Dead L well acting administrator of the FAA. And cute Dennis Mullen bird CEO of oh. And they'll be available. Shortly after our conference today. President from there that announcement we're joined now by our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and John as big announcement there from president trump. A something of a surprise obviously there was a lot of pressure on the United States to act you saw. The European Union. A grounds all of a all of these planes obviously China much of the rest of the world. The president himself spoke to the chief executive of Boeing yesterday and was reassured that Boeing had the situation under control. All the president's got a good relationship with Boeing Armin there was some question as to whether or not he would actually make this move and he made. Let's face it about of the EU may argue was that a delayed move in but but a bold move and an immediate warning once he's announced. All these planes grounded if there in the Aaron they're grounded as soon as inland. And your colleague actually on the White House BBC's Karen pulmonary was just about to board one of these planes in fact down in Florida and she's on the phone with us right now Tara who tied to. I think your wheels down right. He adds I actually and that right now the ticketing area at each other lights not yet another 737 but not a act. About the different between the U planes and think you're hour from now about a part of my plan will be wearing the night come out and let and what happened. I believe eight and and Tara mean how are the airlines dealing with is down their insurers little bit of chaos at the moment. And it really happening I I pulled. The bird the machine and I tried to check and it said sorry we can't get you an and I only get at a late. I actually arrived he I had I thought that any agent and all the my alert but aren't saying that the act. The plate can't pull back I and enact play mopping up on the back Broward but I would literally standing. There with the ticketing agent when it have it in locked in a way I am sure of people are not get on the I'm and explain. Play well there are pretty knows. Exactly what their worst places to be stuck right now and sunshine Florida tariff on the air down there throughout good luck re booking we'll check back regulator let's go to ABC's senior transportation correspondent David Curley who has been watching. This vessel they as well data here you you had been saying. That we hadn't learned a lot yet because we hadn't gotten a readout on those black boxes but as we await that read out president trump clearly not waiting making this move. I'm not it's not clear to me whether the president ordered this or whether the FAA ordered it the FA's been saying for the past several days it would do evidence based. Decision making and they were waiting for additional evidence selling the Canadians. Ordered the grounding earlier today. There was a suggestion that they had seen an additional evidence. From satellites that led to their action. That may be the case here it's just unclear to me whether the president word about public concern. Decided it had to make this emergency orders he called an emergency order a pro inhibition or of grounding the flights. And I'm asking the FAA whether they have additional evidence. Or or who actually ordered that it doesn't really matter at this point these aircraft are grounded this is now that almost the entire 370. Of these new aircraft are grounded around the world. And the Bok boxes will give us some additional data and evidence that will tell us. Whether this was the right thing to do or whether. It was not justified. At this point. I'll a lot of countries did this a lot of airlines do this just out of public concern. And the FAA did order arguing that they were gonna do it on and evidence based it case. David this this caught us at the White House by surprise me no indication the president. Was gonna come out make this announcement. How much of surprises this from the aviation industry was bowing. Expecting this to happen obviously the pressure had been mounting given what would Canada Don in the European Union was it was the expectations the United States to a file suit. There was there was a lot of talk about the last couple of days we've been talking and talking with Boeing that the pressure indeed was mounting just as the pressure's been mounting on the Ethiopians. To get those black boxes right out quicker. Sooner rather than later but yes I think when the EU went. And then when Canada went today. There was even talk to maybe one of the airlines here domestically might have gone on its own and that the others would have followed this is actually very interest and map. They're showing. This 737 Max is that we're in flight. A week ago and if it does change you'll see what looked like just a day or so ago. As you see people are now having to make other arrangements as you just heard from terror pulmonary. The president did say that they did have information. Physical evidence from the site. And elsewhere but he added complaints to. So that may be the public concern and what's. Let to the president making the decision we're hearing from American Airlines that they heard from the FAA because they are the ones who implement the president's order if it was his order to ground these aircraft. That they are cooperating and there waiting for additional and. It's and David we're waiting also the presence very t.'s announcement about 45 minutes or so to come from the FAA administrator directly right. Yeah and and and hopefully they'll give us some additional information I mean that that together they FAA may have been between a rock and a hard place when they came and on Monday they said. We see no reason to ground these aircraft based on the evidence and that's because there was no link between the Indonesian crash back in October and the Ethiopian crash on Sunday. And they double down on that yesterday. As the rest the world was kind of deciding to ground them as it is an abundance of caution. And and I'd heard from the FAA several times that you know they were waiting for evidence so they are there got evidence where they got an order from the president. The planes are grounded as of now. And and then we're there were certainly its political pressure Emmy as we saw it senators on both sides of the aisle. Ted Cruz who knew Lewis ran into Ted Cruz is the chairman of the subcommittee that deals with with with mediation. He had called for the grounding Mitt Romney called to the ground Elizabeth Warren. As you mentioned Blumenthal a Dianne Feinstein is there was it was a long list on on Capitol Hill saying at least until we find out what's going on temporarily grammys. Plans are David Curley get tax reporting were so I want to talk about your another thing cannon real quick of course and another it's another kind of political pressure we would hope that all this is fact faced. But let's think about of the folks who have grounded the aircraft first China did. A first 96 aircraft there in a trade war with the United States of America they're building a plane this about the same size is 737. The European Union is home to Airbus which is Boeing's biggest competitor. Canada has Lombardi eight which was been trying to sell planes inside the United States and Boeing filed a World Trade Organization. Against them so. Let's hope that politics are not involved here. I'm just pointing out these relationships. And let's hope that his fact based and we're keeping the public safe from an airplane to could have a problem. Total totally valid point actually we should just say speaking about the effects on the company. Boeing stock right now I think we're we're keeping an eye on the markets since the president's announcement is quite down down right now. Little over seven points. Almost 2% in the stock price from trading early this morning we're gonna keep and I on that date they were let you get back. To bring this down with your team I want to bring in though I'm Ari the Asian consultant ABC's colonel Steve gang year. Who's been keeping a track on this as well Steve outright call today by president trump. He you know. China it's it's a politician. Making a decision means it's based on fear. As Davis and it's not based on facts. So that's unfortunate but you know. Indeed there's an there's a bigger point here and that is that that human beings we have a prime ordeal fear of flying. It's just not natural to go and sit in a small two and go almost the speed this town as six miles above the earth. But we convince ourselves that it's us it's a safe thing to do because state flying is safe. But when the machine is called into question fairly or not people's emotions get very high very quickly. That fear factor that's associated with flying. Is something that that is real and when the airplane is question. Then it turns into a political political football. Rather than what it should be in that is a very scientific. Deliberate. The attempt to figure out what went wrong with this airplane. Let's just say this again. There is nothing in the Ethiopian crash. That we know of or that the president or anybody else would know that points to a problem with his airplane because the black boxes have not been read out yet. Law and that's all we have is. The crash site. Right and that's is the question right there Steve and I know you you you broke this down couple days ago we first started reporting this out but what information. Will we get once the black boxes are rat. Yes so there will be lots of different kinds of information part of it will be the cockpit conversation. Which can oftentimes be very critical. That you if we remember a couple weeks back there was a crash in Houston. Of an Amazon 767. Is that we actually atlas air but it was flying for Amazon. For Amazon prime. In that mishap we're learning just now that. And the airplane loot dove into the water. Now do we need to hear what went on in the cockpit because we need that contact so the black boxes. They're two sets than actually want to cut cockpit voice recorder and one's recording everything else that happens when that airplane. So the two of them together. Hate the picture of what happens in these mishaps. So that's that's sort of or waiting on us to deal have all those facts to know it every everything that airplane was doing and be able understand what's. Going on in that cockpit. And I know that you Stephen will be helping our team breaking that down thank you very much sir appreciate you rushing in. On this afternoon to recap if you largest joining us president trump ordering all 737 Maxi jets grounded we are already seen the effects of that at airports around the country we're waiting on an announcement from the FAA we're gonna bring that to hear it ABC news live. When we learn more to get the latest on this you can log on to abcnews.com. For Jonathan Karl I'm John San teaching in Washington. You are watching ABC news.

