Transcript for Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Gen. Jack Keane

It is my great privilege to present our nation's highest civilian honor. The presidential medal of freedom. To a courageous warrior in a fearless patriot general Jack Keane. Jack Keane is a visionary a brilliant strategist at an American hero. General you will be remembered as one of the finest and most dedicated soldiers and a long and storied history of the united states military. No question about it. Congratulations. Again to you and your family. I would now like to ask the military aid to come forward and present general Jack Keane with the presidential. Medal. A freedom thank you. General Jack Keane is one of our nation's most distinguished military leaders. General Keane proudly served his country in Vietnam as a fair troopers receiving the silver star for his courage and gallantry in action. His steadfast leadership as a four star general and as vice chief of staff of the army provided stability and direction for those under his command. Since retiring from the military general keen has remained engaged on matters of foreign policy. Devoting himself to developing policies that confront the dynamic threats facing our nation. The United States probably honors general Jack Keane. Whose tireless devotion to our country has defined him as a true American patriot. Okay. Thank. You very much. Mr. President. I'm deeply honored. But as distorted or award. And to receive it here in the White House surrounded. My family my friends. And my senior government officials. It's really quite alarming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.